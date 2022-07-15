Drivers, state patrol concerned over dangerous stretch of I-39

ENDEAVOR (WKOW) -- As the investigation into two crashes on I-39 in Marquette County this past Sunday, drivers say that stretch of highway is dangerous. However, Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said it's what going on behind the wheel that has them concerned.
"Driving I-39 is challenging at times," Randy Mueller said. He frequently drives on I-39 and said he sees crashes happen all too frequently along that stretch of road. Randy has even seen drivers doing scary things.
"I've actually experienced the drivers sleeping behind the wheel," Mueller said.
Last Sunday, two separate crashes happened on I-39 near mile marker 102 in Endeavor, leaving eight people hurt and one was life-flighted to a hospital.
The number of crashes on I-39 near Endeavor keeps growing near mile marker 102:
- 2020 - 71
- 2021 - 77
- 2022 - 33* (*2022 WisDOT data is year-to-date and considered preliminary)
Of those 181 crashes, 28 (15%) involved speeding.
While the cause for both crashes near Endeavor are still being investigated, Wisconsin State Patrol said they've observed some dangerous driving behavior.
"Reading, applying makeup, watching movies, you name it, it's been done on our highways," said Sgt. Ryan Zukowski with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sergeant Zukowski said this month WSP is recognizing one of the most dangerous driving behaviors.
"July's law of the month for the Wisconsin State Patrol is speeding," Sgt. Zukowski said.
Speed contributed to about one-third of all crash deaths in Wisconsin last year according to WSP.
This stat is concerning for Wisconsin state patrol officers.
Sgt. Zukowski says in July traffic volumes increase substantially, and as people hit the road this summer, he wants them to know there's no good reason for speeding or distracted driving.
"That type of behavior puts everybody at risk or the community at risk. What we're asking drivers to do is just be mindful and put safety first," he said.
We reached out to the Marquette County's Sheriff's Office regarding traffic enforcement and Sheriff Joe Konrath said they cover I-39 in partnership with the state patrol.
"We work special traffic details with them such as when WSP does their aerial enforcement, drug interdiction and the use of laser for speed enforcement," Konrath said. "Being a small county, we don’t have enough resources to run traffic enforcement on I-39 24/7."