Fallen law enforcement officers honored at annual ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) — Dozens of law enforcement officers, their families, and others gathered on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and died in the line of duty.
The annual ceremony is held as part of National Police Week.
This year, officials will add two more names to the memorial site outside the Capitol.
Fond du Lac Police Department Officer Joseph J. Kurer and Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel A. Stainbrook both contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty last year.
Their names will join 285 other law enforcement officers listed there.
"When law enforcement officers put on the uniform, we remember these names," said State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell. "We remember the stories of the people who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their life for another."
Officials said the memorial is set to undergo some repairs following damage done to it during protests in the summer of 2020. There are plans to decommission it for about six to eight weeks, but it's unclear where that will happen.