FBI: Man charged with shooting at FBI agent in Georgia may be in Johnson Creek

MADISON (WKOW) — The FBI is looking for a man they say could be in Jefferson County.
According to the FBI, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for "his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28, 2022."
An arrest warrant for him was issued on August 1, when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.
Milwaukee Field Office spokesperson Leonard Peace says the FBI "has reason to believe" he is in Johnson Creek, in Jefferson County. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is described as a black man who stands at 5'11" and weighs 197 pounds.
The FBI says Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Atlanta Field office at 770-216-3000 or the Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684. Tips can also be made online at tips.fbi.gov.