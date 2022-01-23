Five found dead in Milwaukee

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches. * WHERE...Dane, Jefferson and Rock Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&