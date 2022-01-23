Five found dead in Milwaukee

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee police said in a news conference Sunday night officers found four men and one woman dead earlier in the day.
Police were called to a home around 3:45 Sunday afternoon for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found five people had died.
"We came here and unfortunately today, we found five people that were deceased," Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said.
Officers said all five had been shot but didn't say when they were shot. Milwaukee police said they're hoping to learn more when the medical examiner performs the autopsies on Monday.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but they would not say if they believe the shooter is among the dead.
"The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations. This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence we are seeing is preventable," Arnitta Holliman, Director, Milwaukee Office Of Violence Prevention said.
Police did not say what the victims' relation to each other was.
Police also did not say if they have found the weapon.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.
"Each and every one of us has to step up, speak up, stand up, do something to change the course of what's happening in our community," Holliman said.
