Green Alert issued for man last seen in Whitewater

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — A Green Alert has been issued for a man last seen near Whitewater on Wednesday.
Police are looking for Robert Scarborough, 70, whose vehicle was found out of gas in a field with footprints leading toward a field and woods.
Authorities say Scarborough was having "early symptoms of dementia" and was released from a hospital two days ago after breaking his collarbone.
Scarborough is described as being 6' tall and 176 lbs. He is bald with hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing camouflaged shorts, a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap.
Police believe Scarborough is on foot and said he usually uses a cane or walking stick.
Anyone with information on Scarborough's whereabouts should contact Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 ext. 4.