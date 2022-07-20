Guests react after child dies at Smokey Hollow Campground pool

LODI (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old died while at a campground in Lodi.
Ashley Johnson-Miller said she'll never forget the panicked cries of the mother of the 15-year-old boy who went underwater at the Smokey Hollow Campground pond. Johnson-Miller was a guest at the campground and participated in the frantic rescue attempt.
"I'm throwing life jackets, random life jackets at the people that are searching so they [rescuers] can stay afloat," Johnson-Miller said.
Another guest, Jill Pope said, "People were yelling around for goggles, face masks for tools to get the floats out. It was just chaos."
Amid the confusion, dozens of guests at the pond joined together to search for the missing teen.
"They formed a human chain," Johnson-Miller said.
"I threw my swimsuit on and I ran out and hopped in," Thomas Popel said.
17-year-old Thomas Pope was part of the human chain attempting to rescue the 15-year-old.
"We were doing our best to get to the bottom and can't see more than a foot in front of your face. So you got to like just dive to the bottom and feel around a little bit and then come up and breathe and repeat that, said Pope.
The teen did not survive, and guests say they're still in shock.
"It was incredibly traumatic to watch the mother and the father realized what was happening to their baby," Johnson-Miller said.
This pool now stands quiet as a tragic reminder of a young life lost, and sadly guests at Sleepy Hollow Campground say this tragedy could have been prevented.
"It was probably 45 minutes to an hour, and they finally found the kid, pulled him out of the water and took him over to the ambulance," Thomas said.
"It's just senseless that this had to happen," Jill said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the child was located approximately 50 minutes after last being seen.
"The mother's agony is something that's never going to leave all of our sights," Johnson-Miller said.
"All members of the management and staff at Smokey Hollow Campground are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our guests and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," the campground's owners said. "At this time we are investigating the incident and working with local authorities."