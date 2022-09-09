'It will serve as a somber inspiration to our next generation': New memorial honors fallen state troopers

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) — Fallen state troopers were honored today with a memorial at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy in Fort McCoy.
The Fallen Heroes Memorial is dedicated to eight state troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor.
“Law enforcement officers put our safety ahead of their own, which is truly remarkable," said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson. "We are thankful every day for their sacrifices to keep our highways safe. We know their contributions mattered. There are many who are alive and safe today because these fallen troopers were carrying out the vital mission of the State Patrol.”
State leaders, family members and former State Patrol officers attended the ceremony to pay their respects.
“This memorial is a daily reminder of our fallen heroes, the ones many of us knew and still mourn,” said State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. “It will serve as a somber inspiration to our next generation; the future officers who train here at the academy every year, working towards their opportunity to wear the same badge.”
The memorial was made possible through a partnership with the Wisconsin Troopers Benevolent Foundation.
You can read more about the trooper's honored online. You can also watch the full ceremony on YouTube.