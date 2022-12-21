 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Steady snow will
continue into today. Winds will quickly ramp up by this
afternoon behind a cold front, with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH
tonight and Friday. Wind chills will plummet this afternoon and
tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for later this
afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted this
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

'It's really about focusing on prioritizing the calls': Madison Police Department prepares for snow storm

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Police Department is preparing for the incoming winter storm.

Officials say this will be an all-hands-on-deck situation, and expect there to be a number of accidents, slide-offs and calls for help this holiday weekend. The police department says it's hard to predict a major storm, but they have a plan in place to help anyone facing an emergency.

"It's really about focusing on prioritizing the calls for service that are coming in," MPD executive captain of operations Stephanie Drescher said. "So we're getting to our highest-level emergency calls for service first. It does ultimately end up delaying some of our operations throughout the day, but really trying to triage to make sure that we take the highest priority calls as they come."

Drescher says it's important to prioritize emergency calls when it comes to a storm of this magnitude.

"We have people who are literally stuck in a car that is non-operational, sometimes they're stuck in the car, they can't get out of the car, when we can't leave them out there, right, it's cold," Drescher said. "We need to get to those people in order to render aid and help them as soon as we can."

The MPD recommends staying indoors if you can over the next few days. If you do go outside, they say to make sure you're careful.

