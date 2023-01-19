Janesville man arrested after police seize nearly 19 ounces of cocaine, handguns

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man was arrested on several charges Wednesday after law enforcement seized over a pound of cocaine from a residence, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Sgt. Aaron Dammen said the arrest happen after a lengthy investigation by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit with help from the Rock County Special Investigations Unit.

Dammen said they executed search warrants at an apartment on Dupont Drive and a storage unit on S. Oakhill Avenue.

Law enforcement seized nearly 19 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills and two handguns.

David Steptoe, 47, was arrested on a several charges, including:

Two counts of delivery of cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place

Three counts of felony bail jumping

Dammen said Steptoe is being held at the Rock County Jail until his court appearance.

He said Steptoe was out on $30,000 cash bond for two separate cases: reckless homicide for a fatal overdose and the other felony bail jumping and other drug charges.