Janesville man arrested on weapon, drug charges after high-speed chase

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man was arrested for multiple weapon and drug charges after leading police on a high-speed chase, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Joseph Konrath said an officer from the Westfield Police Department pulled a vehicle over on I-39 Friday afternoon because it was speeding. The officer reported smelling an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.
Konrath said when the driver -- identified as as Curtis Walker, 37 -- was told to get out of the vehicle, Walker drove away.
The vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph during the chase. The pursuit continued into Columbia County, where Walker eventually lost control and crashed into a guard rail on I-39/HWY 33.
A Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office shows video of the chase, which ended when an officer executed a pursuit intervention technique.
In the video, the suspect vehicle is seen weaving in and out of traffic, narrowly missing several motorists.
No injuries were reported.
Konrath said a large amount of money was found on Walker. Additionally, he said officers found two loaded guns, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Walker was arrested on several drug charges, bail jumping, possessing a firearm as a felon, eluding and bail jumping.
Konrath said Walker was on parole at the time of his arrest.