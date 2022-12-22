Janesville police clarify involvement with missing Madison man investigation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is releasing records showing its involvement with the investigation into a Madison man's disappearance who went missing outside of the city's limits.

Christopher Miller went missing outside of Janesville last month. The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Miller ran away from a crash seen on I-39/90 near Avalon Road and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Janesville Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Peterson issued a press release Thursday, saying the department has gotten several open records requests recently about Miller.

He claimed a Facebook post alleged the department was withholding information and told people to "flood" the department with open records requests.

He said when searching department records for the name Christopher Miller, nothing has been located. But he said there is a "minor incident report" where the department was involved.

On the night Miller went missing, he was speeding. Peterson reports the Rock County Sheriff's Office and State Patrol asked for help with the pursuit, but the pursuit left Janesville's city limits before an officer could respond.

Later in the night, Miller crashed into a traffic light in Janesville, but continued driving on I-39/90 until the car became disabled near Avalon Road. Peterson said a Janesville Police Department officer responded to that area, despite being out of city limits, to take photos of the suspect vehicle damage for the accident report.

Peterson said this incident report "concluded" the department's involvement in the investigation into Miller's disappearance.

He said at the time of the accident report being filled out, police didn't know Miller was the suspected driver, and that's why is name was not in their reports.

A copy of those documents, released by the police department, are in a PDF below.

On Monday, 27 News reported that new evidence had been discovered as authorities continue to search for Miller. Miller's mother, Tammy James, told us that a piece of clothing that could be her son's was found on a gate along the Rock River.

Captain Kelly Beckett with Madison Police Department's West District said the piece of clothing was found a fair distance from where Miller was last seen, but in the vicinity where he could have been on the run.

Miller's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts. Anyone with information can call a tipline set up by the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online anonymously.