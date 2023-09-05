Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office releases photos of attempted burglary suspects

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying people suspected of attempted burglary.
The sheriff's office received information Tuesday morning about an attempted burglary that happened in the township of Germantown.
The subjects broke into a home on 17th Avenue around 7 a.m. The home's door was damaged.
The homeowner gave a deputy with images of the two suspects and a vehicle.
If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Shaun Goyette at 608-847-5649.