Local police departments change tactics to attract recruits

(WKOW) -- The number of people wanting to join law enforcement is at an all-time low in many parts of the country, including Wisconsin.
In the past few years, Wisconsin State Patrol numbers have decreased.
Wisconsin State Patrol Sworn Officers
2019: 469 Sworn
2020: 436 Sworn
2021: 446 Sworn
2022: 443 Sworn
The number of sworn officers in large cities like Madison and smaller cities like Beloit have also dropped.
Madison Police Department Sworn Officers
2019: 466
2020: 482
2021: 499
2022: 475
City of Beloit Police Department Sworn Officers
2019: 67
2020: 73
2021: 64
* approved for 74 positions
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said, "We've experienced a lot of officers who are retired. We have a lot of officers who resigned and left our departments for other avenues of employment."
The City of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said, "We are surrounded by a lot of bigger agencies. Rockford to the south, Madison to the north, then you have Milwaukee. Also, police officers in Wisconsin can work 25 years, reach the age of 50 and retire, some of those individuals have reached that age."
Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.) of The National Police Organization says people are shying away from donning the blue for one reason. "The false narrative that American law enforcement is somehow the problem, that we are the ones who are a danger to our community."
Chief Sayles added, "There are officers throughout this country that do things wrong and I think a lot of people focus on that too much. And they fail to focus on the positive things that we do."
Brantner Smith also said potential recruits and current law enforcement officers are more worried about legal complications. "The real problem potential law enforcement officers have is not am I going to get hurt in the line of duty? Am I going to get shot? It's am I going to get indicted? Am I going to go to prison for doing my job?"
A national poll from the International Police Chief's Association showed 65% of police departments don't have enough candidates.
Officer James Mann has been an officer with the city of Beloit for six years and said, "If I choose to leave, how am I going to make a difference? How am I going to change people's perspective of law enforcement?"
At a time when many are leaving law enforcement, a good deal of officers stay on because they're dedicated to the cities they serve.
"I chose law enforcement so that way I could help people in need that weren't able to help themselves," said Officer Mann.
To help increase the number of recruits, departments are also changing their recruitment process.
"We need to be reaching out and looking for those potential police recruits... when they're in high school, or when they're first in college," said Brantner Smith.
Police departments like Beloit are also creating family-friendly schedules.
"It's a four-day weekend. So part of our groups get Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sundays off and some of them get a Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday off, and that allows for them to have that work-life balance and truly be involved in a kid's life," said Chief Sayles.
The police departments in Beloit and Madison are both actively recruiting new officers. The Madison Police Department received a federal grant to hire six new officers in 2023.