Madison hit-and-run suspect tried to claim his car was stolen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officials say a suspected hit-and-run driver told 911 dispatchers his car was stolen after it hit and killed a woman on the city's east side.

A criminal complaint states Anthony Moore, 24, made the call a short distance from where the sedan was found with front end and windshield damage.

The complaint says two witnesses told police they saw Moore run a red light at Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive Saturday night and hit a woman who was legally crossing the street. The witnesses said the driver did not slow down and was going faster than the 45-miles-per-hour speed limit.

Police officials say the damaged vehicle was later found on Jacobson Avenue and Moore was found nearby on Gannon Avenue.

The complaint states the man who ran away from the damaged car at Jacobson Avenue had a black satchel. The complaint then states an officer had contact with Moore on May 13 where he had a black satchel. A black satchel was found under a bed when Moore was arrested on Gannon Avenue.

Police officials said Moore had smelled of marijuana as he was questioned and repeatedly fell asleep. An officer overhead Moore at the Dane County Jail tell someone during a phone call he killed somebody, according to the complaint.

Family members and a probable cause statement identify the victim as a 40-year-old Madison woman.

Moore was charged on Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death.