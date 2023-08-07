Madison police arrest man who broke into gas station, tried to steal cigarettes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a convenience store and tried to steal cigarettes.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to a BP station on East Washington Avenue near E. Dayton Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a burglary.
Fryer said the suspect -- identified as Jason Matz, 40 -- threw a rock through the gas station's door and cut his hand while getting inside.
He was still in the store when officers arrived.
Matz was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
The investigation is ongoing.