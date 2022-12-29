Madison Police Department prepares for New Year's weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Officials with the Madison Police Department are preparing for a busy weekend ahead of New Year's Eve.
According to the MPD, the city historically sees a lot of activity during the holiday. However, they expect this year will be even busier than usual thanks to the milder weather.
Officials are preparing for the busy weekend by increasing their staffing and pushing back their start times for the holiday.
"We have a New Year's Eve staffing plan, which includes additional officers staffed in our downtown area, as well as officers that are scheduled to float on the east side and west sides of town," executive director of operations Stephanie Drescher said. "Wherever issues pop up, we have extra patrol officers that are ready to respond."
The MPD says you can also help by having a plan to stay safe this weekend.
"My biggest point is for people to have a plan," executive officer Ed Marshall said. "Account for weather, for communication, having a phone, having a number of someone in town that you're supposed to be here with, so you're not stuck at home or stuck in town with no connections here."
The department says they'll also try to prioritize any calls that come in to get to the most serious issues first. Most of their calls for service on New Year's Eve are alcohol-related.