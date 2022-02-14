Madison police give valentines to assisted living residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers visited assisted living facilities on Valentine's Day to make sure residents know how much they are loved.
Officers delivered valentine's cards, flowers and balloons to people at Oakwood Village. Employees say gestures like this may seem small, but they help residents feel a connection to the community.
"Even though they're in a retirement community, they can still feel a part of a community, " said Oakwood Village Life Enrichment Manager, Christa Iverson. "Something small, you know, coming in and volunteering your time, giving back to our residents is a huge thing."
Madison Police Officer Lucien Senatus says the department wanted to show extra care to those who have dealt with some of the toughest impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of people weren't able to visit their older family members because of COVID, and we just wanted them to know that people are still thinking about them."
Officer Senatus says it's important to take time to show appreciation for the people you love.
"I was fortunate enough to spend time with my grandmother before she passed just before Thanksgiving," he continued. "Hopefully, people are starting to come visit their older family members again. I just wanted to come out and let them know that Madison police supports them."