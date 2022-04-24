Madison Police investigating shots fired near Congress Avenue

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are asking for help as they investigate a shots-fired case on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, Madison Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Congress Avenue near Burke Road. The caller said they heard 10-15 gunshots coming from the area.
Sergeant Nathan Becker said in a statement that a police canvass revealed that no vehicles or residences were hit or damaged. There are no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.