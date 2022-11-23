Madison police join search for man who went missing after crash

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is joining the search for a Madison man who went missing after a crash on Saturday in Rock County.

According to a Missing Endangered Person Alert, Christopher Miller went missing on November 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office reported Miller was being pursued by law enforcement because he was speeding, and he left on foot after he crashed into a traffic light and his vehicle became disabled.

27 News first brought you this story Monday, when we spoke to Miller's family who said they haven't heard from him since the incident.

Madison police describe Miller as a 6'-tall Black male who weighs 175 lbs. They report he was last seen wearing a black hat, black jogging suit and Nike Air Max.

He also has a tattoo of "Tammy" on his chest and a scar on his thumb.

An extensive search has been conducted in the area he went missing from, but Miller has not been found, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information on Miller's whereabouts, call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.