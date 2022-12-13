Man arrested after damaging property, fleeing police and hitting car in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) - Monona police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after they said he was seen damaging property.
According to Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney on the department's Facebook page, officers were called for a report of a gray Mazda that was caught on video hitting trash cans and driving across a lawn and into a park. Officers were told the driver was seen taking mail out of mailboxes and was believed to have caused property damage earlier.
An officer found the car and used a tire deflation device. The car continued driving and swerved towards one of the police squads.
Police said the driver then fled down Monona Drive at Owen Road before several officers stopped him.
29-year-old Justin Harlow was taken into custody on a probation warrant. Chaney says more charges are pending.