Man in custody after police respond to a report of shots fired

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Dale Street at 7:15 am on Sunday for the report of a disturbance involving a gun.
Upon arriving at the scene, McFarland Police Officers were informed that one of the suspects was seen firing a gun and fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk contact. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident. A recently fired handgun was found inside of the vehicle.
A shell casing was found in the area of the incident.
There are no reports of injuries or property damage.
The suspect is currently being held at the Dane County Jail facing charges of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at an individual and disorderly conduct.