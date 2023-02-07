Milwaukee officer shot and killed overnight

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, it happened just before 1:30 a.m. near 14th St. and Cleveland Ave. That's on the city's south side.
Police are not releasing any other details at this time, but WISN saw a procession of law enforcement officers arrive at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.