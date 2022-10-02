More than 2 dozen mailboxes damaged overnight in Crawford County

VILLAGE OF EASTMAN, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating damage to more than two dozen mailboxes in the Village of Eastman.
Deputies were called to check out a damaged mailbox on Sheridon Road Sunday and discovered 27 total mailboxes damaged or tampered with. The vandalism was found on Sheridon Road, Ducharme Street, Main Street, Shanghi Ridge Road and State Highway 27 in the Eastman area.
The sheriff's office says the damage happened Sunday between midnight and 7:00 a.m. They're asking residents who have video surveillance to check and share with authorities if it shows anything that can help the investigation.
If you know anything about the mailbox damage, you can call Crime Stoppers at 326-8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS.