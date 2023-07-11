Motorcyclist dies after crash in Green County

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was in a motorcycle crash near New Glarus has died from her injuries.
In a news release Tuesday, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said the crash happened Saturday, July 8 on State Highway 69, south of the village of New Glarus.
The victim, 60, from Fort Atkinson was driving a motorcycle that collided with a second motorcycle, turning into a brewery driveway.
The Sheriff's Office expects to release the name of the crash victim later this week.
Sheriff Skatrud said this is the third fatal crash in Green County in 2023