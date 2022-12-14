Mount Horeb police searching for child who hasn't returned home from school.

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb police are searching for a 12-year-old child who hasn't returned home from school.
According to the Mount Horeb Area School District, the girl's name is Leyla Martinez. She is a sixth grader at Mount Horeb Middle School.
Mount Horeb Police Department Chief Doug Vierck described the missing girl as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Vierck said she is 4' tall and around 50-60 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans and a black and white backpack.
A video clip shows her walking on Garfield Street near 8th Street at 3:30 p.m.
Vierck asked locals to check their backyards, garages, sheds and properties.
If you see her, contact 911.
27 News has contacted Mount Horeb police for additional information.