MPD Chief Barnes wants community summit to address school threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- A string of bomb threat hoaxes and several false 911 calls at James Madison Memorial High School this past week have students on edge.
Students said they're still concerned about their well-being even though Madison police patrol school grounds.
"I think that makes it a little more safer. But I still think that like, we should be out for a little bit to make sure everything's going well," said Kathryn a student at Madison Memorial High School.
These threats have now prompted law enforcement and school district officials to take action.
"I think it's time that we have a summit, to sit down with parents to sit down with our staff at MMSD, to talk about school safety, to talk about everything from how we respond to threats to things that may be happening inside the schools," said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
Chief Barnes said he wants this meeting to help restore confidence that kids are safe when they enter an MMSD school.
"I think we need to plan something at least by spring break where we can sit down on a Saturday with those who are responsible for school safety," said Chief Barnes.
"I think it would be a great idea to get everybody at the table. So we all understand each other's roles, and the community would have a better understanding as to why we do things the way we do," said Timothy LeMonds, MMSD Communications Director.
MMSD spring break begins March 28 and school resumes April 4th.
A Memorial High school student has been arrested for allegedly making false 911 calls about a gun at the school.