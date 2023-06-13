MPD investigating vehicle stolen from west side garage

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home's garage on the city's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on Tawny Acorn Drive near South Point Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fryer said a homeowner claimed someone went into their garage through an open door and stole a car. The homeowner was able to track the vehicle with a phone app.
Officers from another agency briefly chased the vehicle near Mineral Point Road and Pioneer Road. It was later found unoccupied and undamaged on Balsam Road near Raymond Road.
Fryer said no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.