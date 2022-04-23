MPD Invites public to 'Art from the Heart' event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Current and former Madison police officers showed off their creative sides Saturday at an event they organized called 'Art from the Heart.'
The interactive art show took place at the Overture Center and included everything from quilters, to chalk artists, to floral designers and more.
"I think this is a great event because it helps show that police officers have a lot of different sides. It humanizes us," Detective Amelia Levett said.
In her free time, Levett said she enjoys arts and crafts because it helps her decompress.
“I'm a detective. I work on the west side. I do that for eight hours a day, but then I come home and I do things like embroidery," Levett said. "Part of the reason that I came out today was to showcase some of the skills that I have."