MPD: Man hurt officer after trespassing, urinating in public

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who police say was urinating on private property hurt an officer while he was being arrested early Sunday morning.
Madison Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers patrolling State Street went to talk to a man who was urinating on private property.
The man, later identified as Ayinde S. Lawal, 22, provided a fake name and ran away, Fryer reported.
Lawal resisted as officers took him into custody, hurting one of them.
Lawal was arrested for a Department of Corrections hold and resisting and obstructing causing a soft tissue injury. He was also cited for urinating in a public place and trespassing.