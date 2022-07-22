MPD: Stolen Kia crashed into fence on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning crash they say involved a stolen vehicle.
According to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to Schroeder Road near Struck Street around 1:20 a.m.
A witness told police they saw someone driving a Kia Soul recklessly before crashing into a fence. Then, according to the witness, two people ran from the crash.
Fryer said police used a drone and a K-9 team but did not locate the suspect.
The car was stolen from a residence on Struck Street, and another Kia at that location was "tampered with" but not stolen.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.