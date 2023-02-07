'My heart is heavy': Milwaukee Police Chief provides update on officer shot and killed

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — In a news conference Tuesday morning, Milwaukee Police Department gave more insight into what happened in a deadly officer involved shooting.
Police Chief Jeffery Norman said officers responded to 14th St. and Cleveland Ave. in Milwaukee at about 1:16 a.m. to check for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that happened a few hours earlier.
When officers got there, the suspect, 19, ran away. An officer caught up with him, and a struggle ensued. Chief Norman said during the struggle the suspect used a handgun and fired shots, hitting the officer.
An officer also fired a gun during the exchange. The suspect was fatally struck by gunfire and died on scene.
The officer was rushed to a Milwaukee hospital, where he later died. Authorities said he was 37-years-old and had been with the department for four years.
"Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy," Norman said. "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community."
Police said at this time, it's unknown if the suspect was hit by gunfire from his own gun or a police officer's gun.
Officials did not identify either person publicly, as they work to notify family.