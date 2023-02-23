Neighbors stunned over Madison woman's suspicious death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors told 27 News they're stunned over the death of a 41-year-old woman and troubled by circumstances that may surround it.

Police officials Wednesday called the woman's death at 3433 Richard Street suspicious.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the multi-unit home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman dead.

Fryer did not release the woman's name. 27 News is not publishing the woman's identity at this time.

Fryer said the death is suspicious, but it's too early to determine if the woman's death will be classified as a homicide.

Allison Hochmuth's home shares a driveway with the woman's residence. Hochmuth said the last time she saw the woman was when they were shoveling snow together earlier this month.

"We'd respect each other with shoveling the driveway and everything," Hochmuth said. "I'm really sad about it."

Hochmuth and other neighbors said the woman's red Cadillac CTS was routinely parked in the shared driveway, but now it's missing, which Hochmuth says is suspicious.

Hochmuth said the woman lived in the rented unit with her dog. She said the woman had a boyfriend, who 27 News has been unable to reach.

Steve Wagner also lives on the woman's block and said the death was a shock. He said there's never been a killing on the street during his 30 years living there.

"Pretty emotional, beat up inside about it," Wagner said. "She was a nice, quiet lady."

Police officials said they are interviewing people and collecting evidence. They also said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.