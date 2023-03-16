New Berlin man charged with setting off explosives in Potawatomi Casino parking garage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Milwaukee police arrested a 48-year-old New Berlin man for setting off explosives inside the Potawatomi Casino parking garage.
Police say Dennis Beard set off a homemade explosive Sunday. Charging documents say surveillance caught Beard dumping two bottles out of the car before driving off. Police tell our Milwaukee affiliate one of the bottles exploded, while the other started to smoke but never blew up.
"That is disturbing because that is something that actually could have harmed innocent bystanders," former Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assistant special agent Joel Lee said.
Beard has been charged with two counts of possession of an improvised explosive device. Officials say these devices can be extremely dangerous to those making them and anyone nearby.
"The person who does it can harm themselves as well as anything around you because they're flammable or combustible liquid. So, they're destructive," Lee said.