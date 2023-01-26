One person in critical condition after shooting in Town of Wyoming

TOWN OF WYOMING (WKOW) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
In a statement, Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call at around 8:41p.m. Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming.
One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition.
Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story--we will update when we have more information.