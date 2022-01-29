Platteville police officer kills dog that was attacking another officer

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Platteville police officer killed a dog that was attacking another officer, according to the Platteville Police Department.
The Platteville Police Department received a complaint of a dog loose in town shortly after 11:00 a.m. Officers responded and found the animal, which returned to its alleged residence.
One officer tried to conduct a follow-up with the individuals inside the residence to discuss the violation. As a resident opened the door, the dog escaped the residence and began attacking the officer.
When a second officer arrived and saw the dog attacking the first officer, they used used deadly force to stop further attack, 'unfortunately killing the dog' in the process.
One officer sustained minor injuries from the dog.
This incident is still under investigation.
The Platteville Police Department was assisted at the scene by the UW-Platteville Campus Police and Southwest Health EMS.