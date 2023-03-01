Police: 15-year-old behind note threatening Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was responsible for a threatening note found at a Sun Prairie Area School District high school Tuesday.

The note was found at and threatened West High School. Principal Jen Ploeger told families Tuesday that the student behind the note was identified and "took responsibility." She claims the student said they never planned to harm anyone.

Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox further identified the student as a 15-year-old boy.

Cox said a charge of terroristic threats has been referred to the Dane County District Attorney.

Though police and the school say there isn't an ongoing threat, there will be an extra police presence throughout the week.