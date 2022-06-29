Police investigating overnight prowling incident in town of Beloit, asks for public's help

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) — The Town of Beloit Police Department is investigating a prowling incident that happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in the 700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance, Ring devices and other media for any suspicious activity.
If you find any suspicious activity within this time frame you think would help this case, post on the Neighbors App, contact Officer Forcier at 608-757-2244 or email that information to wforcier@town.beloit.wi.us. Reference case number TB2205400.
Ring users in this area will also get an email from VideoRequest@ring.com asking them to help police.