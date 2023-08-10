Police respond to 2 deadly crashes near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to two different deadly crashes on West Washington Avenue overnight.
Sgt. Matthew Olson said in an incident report, the first one happened at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said two cars were involved, and two people were taken to the hospital. One person later died.
The second crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on West Washington Avenue near North Broom Street.
Authorities told 27 News that one car was involved in the high-speed crash. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was driving recklessly when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole, according to MPD. The 32-year-old died from his injuries.
Two pedestrians were also hurt and transported to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, MPD Chief Shon Barnes reported.
Portions of West Washington Avenue were closed throughout the night. They reopened early Wednesday morning.