Police search for suspect in brazen child enticement near Lincoln Elementary

MADISION (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a bold attempted child enticement in Madison Thursday night.
The suspect, who police describe as a 50- to 60-year-old skinny Black man with short balding white hair, pointed a gun at a young boy when the boy wouldn't get into his car.
"If somebody is this brazen to do this once and was quote 'unsuccessful' at luring the youth, they're probably going to try again," said Captain Mike Hanson with Madison Police Department's South District.
This is why Captain Hanson said his South District officers are on alert.
"It happened right near the school, Lincoln School, and the youth who's walking and this car just pulled up right alongside him," said Captain Hanson.
The child told officers that he was walking along Cypress Way, near Lincoln Elementary School, when the suspect tried to entice him into his white sedan with drugs and alcohol. When that didn't work, Capt. Hanson said things turned scary.
"A gun was produced by the suspect which definitely frightened the individual and he made a good choice not to go into the car," said Capt. Hanson.
While the boy got away, the bold nature of this incident prompts this advice from police.
"You run, you resist, you fight whatever it takes to get away. Because anyone that brazen enough to try and lure a youth in with a gun certainly has more violent or grotesque tendencies," said Capt. Hanson
Police haven't confirmed if they're investigating sex offenders for this incident but Cypress Way, which is not that far from Lincoln Elementary, has a surprising number in the area.
There are 32 sex offenders within a mile of Cypress Way. Nearly 200 sex offenders are two and three miles out, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.
"It's really sad that that's happening in our neighborhood," said Nicholas Johnson, a nearby resident.
Police say decades ago the South District had more violent criminal activity, but now you're more likely to see kids splashing around in parks. Nicholas Johnson said he feels safe where he lives.
"It's a pleasant neighborhood. People have told me still that it's a seedy place, but I have no problem walking my dog around the neighborhood," said Johnson.
"Moving forward this will be a priority case for our district," said Capt. Hanson.
The boy's family arrived right as this incident happened and the man drove off.
The suspect was driving a white sedan with dark-tinted windows and shiny rims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.