Rock County Sheriff releases dramatic video of car crashing into a deputy's vehicle

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Late last March, a Rock County Sheriff's Deputy noticed erratic driving on Highway 26 that led to her squad car being hit by the driver.
Rock County Sheriff's Deputy Samantha Valencia was on her routine patrol, when in her rearview mirror she saw a vehicle Janesville Police were pursuing.
"I look up in my rearview and here's this vehicle coming," Valencia said. "I had no idea what the charges were. I didn't know who was in the car, didn't know if there was anybody else in the vehicle with him."
The driver was headed the wrong direction down a divided highway. Valencia turned on her lights and sirens to warn drivers, but it made the driving worse. In an attempt to deescalate the situation, Valencia turned off lights and sirens and followed the driver northbound to make sure he caused no accidents.
The driver then approached a roundabout, turned around and started driving head-on towards Valencia in the other lane, so she turned her squad car sideways.
"It wasn't the prettiest thing that happened that night," Valencia said. "But minor injuries to me, the passenger survived, I survived, the driver survived. Everyone on that road survived."
Valencia sustained a minor injury to her left leg, no lacerations or breaks, just bad bruising.
"It was one of those things that you don't want to look at it because you look at it then becomes real," Valencia said.
Valencia says she and fellow officers are constantly doing "mental reps" even while off duty, to be prepared for anything headed their way.
"You try to hope that in that situation, you can push through that fear through that anger through that shock, whatever the case may be, and resort to your training," Valencia said. "And get back to, 'okay, now I need to, I need to deal with this, I need to figure out what is the best outcome that I can have right now and how can I get there?'"
Valencia says she hopes the video will help people understand her line of work better and make steps to restore trust in police and other law enforcement.
"It's not about living in fear, it's not about showing up to the job every day being scared," Valencia said. "It's knowing you could pay the ultimate sacrifice and that's the oath that you're taking."