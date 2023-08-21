Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office arrests 2 for OWI in same area over weekend

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two people were arrested in Sauk County over the weekend for driving under the influence, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 near Ski Hi Road around 10:40 p.m.
The driver -- identified as Leobardo Pina Velazquez, 44, of Sauk Prairie -- seemed to be impaired, according to Sheriff Chip Meister.
After failing field sobriety tests, Velazquez was arrested for his fourth OWI, obstruction and operating after revocation.
The second OWI arrest happened Sunday around 1:40 a.m. in the same area.
Sheriff Chip Meister said Ava Jindra, 33, of Baraboo was pulled over and she seemed to be impaired.
After performing a field sobriety test, she was arrested for her third OWI.