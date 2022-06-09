Search warrants: Officers thought they heard gunshots prior to February shooting of drug suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — 27 News obtained three search warrants Thursday filed in the days after police shot a man during his arrest on drug charges.
These documents provide new insight into why two DCI agents fired their weapons while multiple jurisdictions worked together to arrest Quadren Wilson, 38, in February.
After these search warrants were filed, Dane County Sheriff's investigators verified Wilson was not armed at the time of his arrest.
What the documents allege about the shooting
Each of the search warrant applications referenced the day of Wilson's arrest on Madison's far east side and claimed shots were fired from within Wilson's vehicle.
"During this arrest attempt, Wilson was described as firing a gun from within the passenger compartment of the Hyundai Tucson referenced previously in this affidavit. Law enforcement was described as returning fire towards Wilson resulting in Wilson being struck in the torso or back and ultimately taken into custody."
27 News previously reported medical records showing Wilson had five gunshot wounds and a laceration when he arrived at a hospital for treatment after the shooting.
Two of the applications referenced communication with two Department of Criminal Investigation special agents, Scott Leck and Mike Mansavage.
Leck witnessed Wilson trying to accelerate to escape arrest, causing smoke to come from the car's tires. Leck said after the arrest team made contact, "multiple gunshots were heard coming from the vicinity of Wilson's vehicle."
Mansavage, who was part of the arrest team, also saw smoke coming from the tires and corroborated claims of gunfire coming from Wilson's car. He added he thought an agent was being fired upon, as he was backing away from the car. He also claimed another agent with a rifle shot at Wilson.
While processing the vehicle over the course of three days, police located suspected bullet fragments throughout the car, but did not locate a gun inside it.
What the search warrants were looking for
Of the three search warrants 27 News obtained, two of the items directly relate back to investigation of the shooting; the third relates to the overall drug investigation as well as the shooting investigation.
The first search warrant filed is for one of the phones, a Samsung found in a bag on the passenger seat. Authorities obtained a warrant for this device with the purpose of "identifying any parties that had been in contact with Wilson prior to the shooting and also reveal possible evidence associated with the possession of the aforementioned illicit substances."
The second phone that police obtained a warrant for is an iPhone found plugged into the dashboard of the car and laying on the driver's side floor.
Police spoke with a woman who said she was on the phone with Wilson during the time of the arrest, a claim Wilson corroborated. Police suspected the woman overheard parts of police contact with Wilson. Authorities obtained the warrant with the purpose of confirming the conversation with Wilson and the woman took place at the time they say it did.
"The data will confirm the time and length of the call and also confirm or exclude the possibility that Wilson may have recorded any part of the shooting or events leading up tot he shooting or arrest process."
The third warrant is for records from a business in Middleton, where the owner of the car Wilson was driving said she had the windows tinted.
The reasoning for this warrant was to obtain tint concentrations for testing. The testing is two-fold: "to determine if one can see through the tint in question from a short distance" and to "aid in determining the extent of any reflection present when beside a tinted window with a similar tint percentage."
Wilson entered a plea deal in May on the drug charges, which resulted in three years of prison time and three years of extended supervision.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office completed its investigation into the shooting, and it's with the Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. Ozanne didn't immediately respond to 27 News' request for comment.