Sidewalk shooting: Milwaukee mayor angered by brazen downtown gun violence

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Milwaukee police are searching for three teenage suspects wanted for shooting a man and stealing his electric bike.
Authorities say it happened Wednesday around 5 PM. Surveillance video captured one person punching the 39-year-old victim, then another pulling out a gun and shooting the man in the stomach.
Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson told our Milwaukee affiliate he's looking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
"You look at that video, you see the people who were involved and you call that information in because if they're willing to shoot somebody, you know, for a bike, then they're willing to go out in neighborhoods and hurt other people," Johnson said.
The victim is now recovering in the hospital. One of his friends says the electric bike is his only way of getting to work after his car was stolen last month.