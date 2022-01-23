State trooper injured when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle on interstate near Poynette

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that a state trooper was injured when another driver hit his cruiser during a traffic stop on I-39/90/94 near Poynette on Sunday at 10:54 a.m.
The trooper was inside his cruiser conducting a traffic stop when the vehicle struck his.
The Columbia County Sheriff and Poynette Fire and EMS were dispatched to assist with the crash.
The other vehicle's driver was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriffs Office.