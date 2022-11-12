Stoughton Police Department working with community to raise money for K-9 officer Odin

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Police Department is working with the community to raise funds for its second K-9 officer, Odin.
Second Chance Thrift Store in Stoughton sold pies on Saturday to raise money for a vest for Odin. Police officers said a vest is crucial in providing the greatest amount of protection to their dogs and other officers.
"A lot of situations that we're involved in is a lot of unknown. And it's just one more step to ensure his safety and my safety and safety of other officers on scene. So, it means a great deal to be able to get a vest for him for his safety," said police officer and K-9 handler Paul Johnson.
Odin started at the Stoughton PD in July. Johnson said they plan on ordering his vest in June, when Odin turns two.
Founder of Second Chance, Kari Aagerup, said they were hoping to raise $1,000 to go towards the vest. A vest typically costs $3,000.
"We just want to help him and keep him in the community and keep him safe," Aagerup said.
She said they started the morning with 33 pies, and by 1 p.m., they were down to four pies left. Each was sold at $15.
They said their K-9s are great assets to not only the department, but to the community.