Stoughton police investigating shooting death

police lights

School records show the victim was a student at Stoughton high school in the spring. Tony Galli has you covered on what happened.

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Stoughton police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the city Monday, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Police Chief Daniel Jenks said officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Road near N. Van Buren Street around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a male who had been shot.

The male was pronounced dead on scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. His identity has not been released.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

Witnesses told 27 News the incident took place at 900 Eisenhower Road. They said the victim was a teenage boy visiting the home. 

Stoughton High School's 2023 Yearbook lists the teenager as a student during the most recent school term.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, but Jenks encourages anyone who may have additional information to contact the department at 608-873-3374.

Jenks told 27 News he's unable to classify the death as accidental or homicidal at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

