Students on edge after armed robbery outside of UW-Milwaukee dorm

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Police at UW-Milwaukee are looking for two people they say robbed a pair of students.
They say it happened about a mile and a half south of the main campus. The university sent an alert to students around 7 PM Thursday, warning them about an armed robbery.
Police told our Milwaukee affiliate a man and a woman pulled up to the students in a car.
"A single suspect exited and approached our students and demanded their property," UW Milwaukee police chief David Salazar said. "They did the right thing. They cooperated, they surrendered their property. And they immediately contacted the police."
Some students at the university say security is lacking at Cambridge Commons, which could have facilitated the crime. The dorm was mostly empty when the students were robbed.