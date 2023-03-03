Suspect car switched between multiple owners before fatal Madison hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) --

Authorities said Stephen Fleck, 66, and his dog Gille Dubh were killed Feb. 15 around 9:30 p.m by a hit-and-run driver as they used a crosswalk on Schroeder Road near Struck Street.

Police officials identified the suspect sedan as a 2011, metallic blue Chevy Malibu with a damaged windshield and headlight.

27 News spoke with the car's former owner, an 18-year-old, about the sedan. She asked that her name not be used.

"When I had the car, only the front headlight was broken," the former owner said.

The former owner told 27 News she missed payments on the car's loan four months ago and the sedan was repossessed.

She told 27 News the car was taken by personnel with Maurice & Sons Automotive on Perry Street in Madison. A company representative declined comment to 27 News on the car.

"He sold it to someone else," the former owner said.

Last month, police officials said the car being sought was a stolen car. They did not not specify when or where the sedan had been stolen.

Police representatives have since provided these additional, identifying features of the car.

Possible license plate numbers: U5718U V5528E ASX5330

Vehicle Identification Number: 1G1ZB5E10BF262478



Madison Police officials ask anyone with information to call 608-266-6014.