Teens damage 18 vehicles by dropping rocks from bridge, police say

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested for the crimes

Fitchburg Police logo

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police have arrested two teenagers they say threw rocks from a railroad bridge at passing vehicles, damaging 18 vehicles and hurting two people.

Lt. Edward Hartwick said police investigated three separate incidents of people dropping or throwing rocks from a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 14, just south of Ski Lane.

The incidents were reported on Aug. 15, 16 and 19 between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night.

At least 18 vehicles were damaged, and two people also reported minor injuries, according to police.

On Monday, Fitchburg police officers were flying a drone above the bridge when they saw two teenagers.

A short time later, one of the teenagers threw rocks from the bridge onto Highway 14, according to Hartwick.

Officers then went to arrest the teens, immediately arresting one. The other teen ran away but he was soon arrested.

The teens, identified as 15-year-old boys, were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center for multiple charges of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

Hartwick said the teens' behavior caused thousands of dollars in property damage and "significantly jeopardized" many motorists' safety.

"Fortunately, this dangerous behavior resulted in no significant crashes, injuries, or fatalities," Hartwick said.

Hartwick also highlighted the importance of drones in police work, as they allow officers to safely monitor situations and find people who are hiding.

If you may have been a victim of one of these incidents but haven't reported it, call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

