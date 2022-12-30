Two teenagers shot dead in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Police are investigating a double homicide in the parking lot of an apartment building.
Officers say they found two people shot to death inside a parked car on Thursday night. The two were identified as Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18. They were first cousins.
Neighbors say the victims didn't live at the apartment complex. Witnesses told our Milwaukee affiliate no one realized the shootings took place until police arrived.
"I heard five gunshots last night. I thought they were fireworks," witness Sonia Gurtin said.
The motive remains a mystery. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-768-8060.